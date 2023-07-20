NIA raids at multiple locations in J&K in terror-related case

July 20, 2023 09:36 am | Updated 09:36 am IST - Srinagar

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday, July 20, 2023 carried out raids at several places in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror-related case, officials said.

The raids were conducted in the Baramulla, Pulwama and Shopian districts of the Kashmir valley, they said.

During the raids, the NIA sleuths were accompanied by the Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF personnel.

According to officials, the raids are a part of the federal agency's probe into a terror-related case.

