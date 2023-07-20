HamberMenu
NIA raids at multiple locations in J&K in terror-related case

The raids by the NIA were conducted in the Baramulla, Pulwama and Shopian districts of the Kashmir valley.

July 20, 2023 09:36 am | Updated 09:36 am IST - Srinagar

PTI
A security personnel stands guard as NIA conducts searches at different locations of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the terror-related cases, in J&K. File photo

A security personnel stands guard as NIA conducts searches at different locations of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the terror-related cases, in J&K. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday, July 20, 2023 carried out raids at several places in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror-related case, officials said.

The raids were conducted in the Baramulla, Pulwama and Shopian districts of the Kashmir valley, they said.

During the raids, the NIA sleuths were accompanied by the Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF personnel.

According to officials, the raids are a part of the federal agency's probe into a terror-related case.

