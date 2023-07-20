ADVERTISEMENT

NIA raids at multiple locations in J&K in terror-related case

July 20, 2023 09:36 am | Updated 01:02 pm IST - Srinagar

The raids by the NIA were conducted in the Baramulla, Pulwama and Shopian districts of the Kashmir valley.

PTI

A security personnel stands guard as NIA conducts searches at different locations of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the terror-related cases, in J&K. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday, July 20, 2023 carried out raids at several places in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror-related case, officials said.

The raids were conducted in the Baramulla, Pulwama and Shopian districts of the Kashmir valley, they said.

During the raids, the NIA sleuths were accompanied by the Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF personnel.

According to officials, the raids are a part of the federal agency's probe into a terror-related case.

