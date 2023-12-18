GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NIA raids 19 locations in multiple States against 'highly radicalised jihadi terror group'

The unnamed terror group is engaged in anti-India activities and has learned to plan attacks, recruiting youths, sources said.

December 18, 2023 12:32 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST - New Delhi

ANI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out searches at 19 locations in south India by busting a "highly radicalised jihadi terror group," sources said.

The raids have been underway since this morning. The anti-terror agency is conducting these raids in close coordination with the State police forces.

The sources, privy to the development, did not share the inputs about the exact location and about the jihadi group due to operational reasons.

Of the 19 places being searched by the NIA, the majority of them are linked to suspects affiliated with the jihadi group.

As per inputs, the terror group is engaged in anti-India activities and has learned to plan attacks, recruiting youths, said the sources.

The move comes days after the NIA raided multiple locations across Bengaluru, Karnataka, in a case relating to the radicalization of prisoners by a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist.

A total of six locations, including the houses of four accused, one of whom is still absconding, were extensively searched in the case on December 13 as part of the NIA's continuing investigations into the case.

The other locations that were searched were premises connected with two other suspects.In that raid, the NIA teams seized a host of digital devices, various incriminating documents, and cash amounting to ₹7.3 lakhs during the raids, conducted at the premises of Mohammed Umar, Mohammed Faisal Rabbani, Tanveer Ahmed and Mohammed Farooq, as well as absconder Junaid Ahmed.

Three accused are currently absconding in the case, registered under various sections of IPC, the UA(P) Act, 1967 and the Explosive Substances Act, 1884.

Related Topics

terrorism (crime)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.