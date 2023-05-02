ADVERTISEMENT

NIA raids 12 locations in J&K in 2022 terror conspiracy case

May 02, 2023 09:40 am | Updated 09:40 am IST - New Delhi

The case pertains to the criminal conspiracy for carrying out terrorist and subversive activities hatched by the cadres and overground workers of various proscribed organisations operating at the behest of their Pakistani commanders and handlers.

ANI

Multiple teams of the NIA carried out searches at the premises of suspects and overground workers, in coordination with J&K security personnel and the CRPF, on May, 2023. File shows NIA raid in Anantnag. | Photo Credit: PTI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, conducted searches at 12 locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with its probe in a case registered last year to unearth criminal conspiracy for carrying out terrorist and subversive activities.

The terror plan was reprtedly hatched by the cadres and overground workers (OWGs) of various proscribed organisations and their affiliates or off-shoots at the behest of their Pakistani commanders and handlers, sources said.

Multiple teams of the NIA carried out searches at the premises of suspects and OWGs in coordination with security personnel from the Union Territory and the Central Reserve Police Force.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On December 23 last year, the NIA had also conducted searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in the case which was filed based on inputs that various proscribed terrorist outfits in the erstwhile state are spreading terrorist activities. The agency then searched places in Kulgam, Pulwama, Anantnag, Sopore and Jammu districts.

The case pertains to the criminal conspiracy for carrying out terrorist and subversive activities hatched by the cadres and OGWs of various proscribed organizations and their affiliates and off-shoots, operating under various pseudo names, at the behest of their Pakistani commanders and handlers, said the NIA.

"They are involved in carrying out terrorist attacks by using cyber-space in Jammu and Kashmir, targeting minorities, security personnel and spreading communal disharmony," it said.The case had been suo-moto registered on June 21 last year by the NIA.In the search operation conducted last year, the anti-terror agency had seized various incriminating materials such as digital devices, SIM cards and digital storage devices from the premises of suspects.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US