NIA puts up posters in J&K seeking infomation about four militants

Four militants of The Resistance Front, including two Pak nationals, are wanted by the NIA in connection with a conspiracy to radicalise youth to carry out violence in India.

December 10, 2022 01:34 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI
Security forces cordon the area as National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials conduct multiple raids in J&K’s Baramulla. File photo | Photo Credit: ANI

The National Investigation Agency has put up posters in many parts of Kashmir seeking information about four militants of The Resistance Front (TRF), a front organisation of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, officials said on Saturday, December 10, 2022.

The four militants, including two Pakistani nationals, are wanted by the NIA in connection with a conspiracy to radicalise, motivate and recruit youths of Jammu and Kashmir to carry out violence in India. The probe agency has already announced a cash reward of Rupees 10 lakh for each of the four militants.

Also read: The Resistance Front | Faceless killers in the Valley

Officials said the posters seek information about Pakistani nationals Saleem Rehmani alias 'Abu Saad' of Nawab Shah, Sindh, and Saifullah Sajid Jatt of Shangamanga in Kasur, and their local associates Sajjad Gul of Srinagar and Basit Ahmad Dar of Redwani Payeen in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

The NIA has given its email address, phone numbers and WhatsApp and Telegram numbers as well for the public to share the information. It has assured people that the identity of the informer shall be kept secret.

