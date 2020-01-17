NIA probe an attempt to ‘silence’ arrested J&K police officer Davinder Singh, says Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that the Union government’s decision to ask the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe arrested Jammu and Kashmir police officer Davinder Singh was an attempt to ‘silence’ him and questioned NIA chief Y.K. Modi’s track record.

“The best way to silence Terrorist DSP Davinder, is to hand the case to the NIA. The NIA is headed by another Modi - YK, who investigated the Gujarat Riots & Haren Pandya’s assassination. In YK’s care, the case is as good as dead,” he posted on Twitter.

“#WhoWantsTerroristDavinderSilenced And why??,” Mr. Gandhi added.

For three days now, Congress leaders have been alleging a larger conspiracy behind the arrest of the tainted J&K police officer and pointed out that he was the Deputy SP of J&K Police when the Pulwama attack happened on February 14 last year.

On Thursday, both Mr. Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had questioned the silence of the government over the arrest.

“DSP Davindar Singh’s arrest in JK raises disturbing questions critical to India’s national security. It seems rather odd that he not only evaded detection but was entrusted with extremely sensitive duties like escorting foreign envoys to J&K under the prevailing circumstances,” tweeted Ms. Vadra.

“...Whose orders was he working under? A full investigation must be made. Helping terrorists plan attacks on India is treason,” she asked.

Mr. Gandhi too questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence over the matter and tweeted with the hashtag TerroristDavinder Singh cover up.

“Government silent on terrorist DSP Davinder Singh. Why are PM, HM and NSA silent on Davinder Singh. What was Davinder Singh’s role in Pulwama attack. How many other terrorists has he helped. Who was protecting him and why,” Mr. Gandhi posted.

“DySP Davinder Singh sheltered 3 terrorists with Indian blood on their hands at his home and was caught ferrying them to Delhi. He must be tried by a fast track court within 6 months and if guilty, given the harshest possible sentence for treason against India,” Mr. Gandhi said on Twitter.