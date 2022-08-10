India

NIA opposes permanent medical bail to Varavara Rao in Bhima Koregaon case

Varavara Rao. File | Photo Credit: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury
Legal Correspondent NEW DELHI August 10, 2022 03:16 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 02:53 IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has objected to granting permanent medical bail to Telugu poet-activist Varavara Rao in the Bhima Koregaon case, saying he is one of those persons who gave mileage to the subversive activities of Naxalites which has caused immense destruction and been a cause of many deaths among the police and security personnel.

In an affidavit, the NIA said "the act of the petitioner/accused has a direct impact on the unity, integrity, security and sovereignty of India".

The Central agency said the accused was neither justified nor entitled to seek relief on constitutional grounds as his acts were "against the interest of state and society" and his offence was grave.

The NIA said evidence pointed that Mr. Rao and his co-accused were "constantly in the process of fulfilling the agenda of CPI (Maoist)".

"It is very crucial to note as to how the petitioner/accused have been exceedingly contributing towards achieving the object of CPI(Maoist)..." it said.

The agency said he was part of a larger conspiracy. It argued that Mr. Rao had already enjoyed months of bail on medical grounds.

The plea filed by Mr. Rao is scheduled for hearing on August 10 in the apex court.

He was arrested on August 28, 2018. He was charged under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

