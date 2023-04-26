NIA official suspended pending inquiry into graft charge

April 26, 2023 04:52 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Union Home Ministry has suspended a Superintendent of Police rank official, Vishal Garg, working with the National Investigation Agency (NIA), pending an inquiry into the allegation of corruption against him. The official was part of the team that had probed the 2007 Samjhauta Express blast case.

Confirming the development, a senior agency official said: “When it comes to corrupt practices, we have a zero tolerance approach.”

Mr. Garg from the Border Security Force, was later inducted into the NIA. He was earlier suspended along with two others in 2019 following the allegation that he had attempted to extort ₹2 crore from a businessman on the threat that he would otherwise be implicated in a terror-funding case.

However, as no evidence was found against him during the ensuing inquiry, he was reinstated in 2020. He was transferred from Lucknow to the Delhi headquarters of the NIA, and made in-charge of the “training” section.

