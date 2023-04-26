ADVERTISEMENT

NIA official suspended pending inquiry into graft charge

April 26, 2023 04:52 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - NEW DELHI

As no evidence was found against him, he was reinstated in 2020, transferred to Delhi headquarters of NIA, and made in-charge of the “training” section

The Hindu Bureau

The Union Home Ministry has suspended a Superintendent of Police rank official, Vishal Garg, working with the National Investigation Agency (NIA), pending an inquiry into the allegation of corruption against him. The official was part of the team that had probed the 2007 Samjhauta Express blast case.

Confirming the development, a senior agency official said: “When it comes to corrupt practices, we have a zero tolerance approach.”

Mr. Garg from the Border Security Force, was later inducted into the NIA. He was earlier suspended along with two others in 2019 following the allegation that he had attempted to extort ₹2 crore from a businessman on the threat that he would otherwise be implicated in a terror-funding case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

However, as no evidence was found against him during the ensuing inquiry, he was reinstated in 2020. He was transferred from Lucknow to the Delhi headquarters of the NIA, and made in-charge of the “training” section.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US