NIA nabs another accused in Udaipur murder case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested another person in connection with the gruesome killing of a tailor in Rajasthan’s Udaipur on June 28. This is the ninth arrest in the case.

The arrestee named Muslim Khan, a resident of Pratapgarh in Rajasthan, has been accused of being a part of the conspiracy to murder Kanhaiya Lal, who was attacked allegedly by Mohammed Riyaz Attari and Ghous Mohammed and hacked to death.