NIA nabs another accused in Udaipur murder case
This is the ninth arrest in the case
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested another person in connection with the gruesome killing of a tailor in Rajasthan’s Udaipur on June 28. This is the ninth arrest in the case.
The arrestee named Muslim Khan, a resident of Pratapgarh in Rajasthan, has been accused of being a part of the conspiracy to murder Kanhaiya Lal, who was attacked allegedly by Mohammed Riyaz Attari and Ghous Mohammed and hacked to death.
