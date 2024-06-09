NIA makes first arrest in Manipur killing case of January

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested an accused individual, currently lodged in Guwahati jail in another case, for his role in the killing of four civilians in Manipur’s Bishnupur in January.

Lunminsei Kipgen, also known as Langinmang, is a resident of Manipur. The agency has booked him under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Arms Act. “He is the first accused to be arrested for the gruesome killings that had taken place on January 18, 2024, when armed miscreants had brutally murdered four civilians near the water treatment plant located in Ningthoukhong Kha Khunou, Bishnupur,” the agency said.

The assailants had opened indiscriminate fire from sophisticated weapons, leading to the death of the victims.

The NIA registered the case on February 9. During investigation, it purportedly found that Lunminsei Kipgen was actively involved in the attack, which was part of the “ongoing ethnic unrest and violence in the north-eastern State”. Previously, a cadre of the Kuki militant outfit KNF(P), he had joined another Kuki militant organisation, United Kuki National Army (UKNA), and indulged in the killings, as alleged.