GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

NIA makes first arrest in Manipur killing case of January

On January 18, 2024, armed miscreants brutally murdered four civilians near the water treatment plant located in Ningthoukhong Kha Khunou, Bishnupur, the agency said

Updated - June 09, 2024 10:47 pm IST

Published - June 09, 2024 10:32 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Armed miscreants had brutally murdered four civilians on January 18, 2024.

Armed miscreants had brutally murdered four civilians on January 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested an accused individual, currently lodged in Guwahati jail in another case, for his role in the killing of four civilians in Manipur’s Bishnupur in January.

Lunminsei Kipgen, also known as Langinmang, is a resident of Manipur. The agency has booked him under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Arms Act. “He is the first accused to be arrested for the gruesome killings that had taken place on January 18, 2024, when armed miscreants had brutally murdered four civilians near the water treatment plant located in Ningthoukhong Kha Khunou, Bishnupur,” the agency said.

The assailants had opened indiscriminate fire from sophisticated weapons, leading to the death of the victims.

The NIA registered the case on February 9. During investigation, it purportedly found that Lunminsei Kipgen was actively involved in the attack, which was part of the “ongoing ethnic unrest and violence in the north-eastern State”. Previously, a cadre of the Kuki militant outfit KNF(P), he had joined another Kuki militant organisation, United Kuki National Army (UKNA), and indulged in the killings, as alleged.

Related Topics

Manipur

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.