NIA links with Germans on probe into Sikhs for Justice

Jaswinder Singh Multani accused of attempting to spread terror activities in Punjab

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is in touch with its German counterparts for assistance in the probe against Jaswinder Singh Multani of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

He has been booked along with his associates from other pro-Khalistani banned outfits on the charge of attempting to spread terror activities in Punjab.

Having registered a case against Multani and others, the NIA has announced a reward of ₹10 lakh against him. His suspected role in the recent Ludhiana blast case is also being investigated on the basis of the inputs.

“We are in touch with the German authorities in connection with the case against Multani and others. All necessary measures are being taken to ensure that those involved are brought to book,” said an agency official. Following a tip-off from the Indian agencies, Multani was detained in Germany last month and released after he furnished an affidavit promising to cooperate.

The agencies have gathered evidence to establish that various social media platforms and messaging applications were allegedly used as well as funds were raised by Multani and his associates to radicalise and recruit youth in Punjab over the past two years.

Among the accused persons in the case are Jagdish Singh Bhura, Gurmeet Singh, Ranjeet Singh Pakhoke, Sukhdev Singh Heran, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Paramjit Singh Pamma and Ranjeet Singh Neeta.