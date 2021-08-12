NIA keeping watch on terror units attempting to recruit Indians

These outfits have been roping in translators to disseminate propaganda materials in local languages, says official

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is keeping a close watch on the global terrorist organisations that have been making attempts to recruit Indians through radicalisation via different social media platforms, said an agency official on Thursday.

These outfits have also been roping in translators to disseminate propaganda materials in local languages, the official said. Efforts were on to identify such elements.

While probing an Islamic State-inspired module, the agency recently found that an Instagram channel named “Chronicle Foundation” was being used by elements located overseas to spread propaganda and recruit people. The group had more than 5,000 members.

The NIA has identified several members from India, who were allegedly in touch with operatives based in Syria, Iraq and Africa, besides the IS-Khorasan (Afghanistan) based handlers. They were instigated to join the outfits and also raise funds for them. Some of the members had even made unsuccessful attempts to travel to Afghanistan via Iran in April 2019.

Since March, the NIA has arrested eight persons. including one Mohammed Ameen, a resident of Malappuram, who allegedly headed the module comprising members from Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka and Kerala.

Antecedents of the others linked to the accused persons are also being examined by the NIA. Contents of the electronic devices seized during the searches are being scrutinised for further leads.