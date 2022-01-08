NIA IG to assist in seizing records on PM’s security lapse

NEW DELHI

08 January 2022 04:45 IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday nominated its Inspector-General, Santosh Rastogi, to assist the Registrar General of the Punjab & Haryana High Court in securing and seizing the records from the State police and the Central agencies, pursuant to the Supreme Court's order on the issue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security lapse on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court's directive came on a petition filed by NGO Lawyer’s Voice. It instructed that the Director General of Police, Union Territory of Chandigarh, and NIA officers be included in the team to assist the Registrar General to collect the records from the Punjab Government, the State police, the Special Protection Group, and other Central and State agencies.

According to NIA Director-General Kuldiep Singh's order, Mr. Rastogi would be assisted by the agency’s Deputy Inspectors General Vidhi Kumar Birdi, Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar and Amit Kumar; and Superintendents of Police Amit Singh, Tejinder Singh and Shankar B. Raimedhi. He may also take the assistance of any other NIA official if required.

Advertising

Advertising