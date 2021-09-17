NIA grills LeT terrorist Abdul Karim Tunda over Darbhanga railway station blast

He has purportedly corroborated certain findings of agency

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has interrogated Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Abdul Karim Tunda in connection with a bomb blast at the Darbhanga railway station in Bihar in June.

Tunda was questioned in Uttar Pradesh’s Dasna Jail, where he is currently lodged. It is learnt that during the interrogation, he purportedly corroborated certain findings of the NIA in the Darbhanga blast case and shared some more details that are being verified.

During the probe, the agency had found that the bomb was planted on the Secunderabad-Darbhanga Express train at the instance of Pakistan-based Iqbal Kana, who knew Tunda since 2009 when the latter was also there.

It is alleged that back in Pakistan, Tunda had trained Mohammed Nasir Khan — arrested by the NIA for involvement in the Darbhanga case — in configuring improvised explosive devices (IED).

Tunda, originally from Pilkhuwa in Uttar Pradesh, fled to Pakistan via Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia in 1994-95. He was accused of being part of the conspiracies to carry out bomb blasts at several places. Over the years, as alleged, he had developed various ways of preparing bombs using readily available chemicals. He was arrested by the Delhi police close to the India-Nepal border in Uttarakhand on August 16, 2013.

In the Darbhanga case, the NIA has also arrested Khan’s brother Imran, Saleem Ahmad alias Haji Saleem and Kafeel Ahmad. The agency found that Khan was a distant relative of Kana, who is from Kairana in Shamli and had shifted base to Pakistan in the 1990s. Accused Haji Saleem also knew Kana as they were from the same village. He had visited Pakistan several times for importing garments during 1990-2005.

As alleged, on June 15, Khan and his brother booked a parcel containing the IED at the Secunderabad railway office using a fake PAN card. The railway officials kept the parcel on the train the same day. Two days later, it was offloaded at the Darbhanga station, where it exploded.