National

NIA grills LeT terrorist Abdul Karim Tunda over Darbhanga railway station blast

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has interrogated Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Abdul Karim Tunda in connection with a bomb blast at the Darbhanga railway station in Bihar in June.

Tunda was questioned in Uttar Pradesh’s Dasna Jail, where he is currently lodged. It is learnt that during the interrogation, he purportedly corroborated certain findings of the NIA in the Darbhanga blast case and shared some more details that are being verified.

During the probe, the agency had found that the bomb was planted on the Secunderabad-Darbhanga Express train at the instance of Pakistan-based Iqbal Kana, who knew Tunda since 2009 when the latter was also there.

It is alleged that back in Pakistan, Tunda had trained Mohammed Nasir Khan — arrested by the NIA for involvement in the Darbhanga case — in configuring improvised explosive devices (IED).

Tunda, originally from Pilkhuwa in Uttar Pradesh, fled to Pakistan via Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia in 1994-95. He was accused of being part of the conspiracies to carry out bomb blasts at several places. Over the years, as alleged, he had developed various ways of preparing bombs using readily available chemicals. He was arrested by the Delhi police close to the India-Nepal border in Uttarakhand on August 16, 2013.

In the Darbhanga case, the NIA has also arrested Khan’s brother Imran, Saleem Ahmad alias Haji Saleem and Kafeel Ahmad. The agency found that Khan was a distant relative of Kana, who is from Kairana in Shamli and had shifted base to Pakistan in the 1990s. Accused Haji Saleem also knew Kana as they were from the same village. He had visited Pakistan several times for importing garments during 1990-2005.

As alleged, on June 15, Khan and his brother booked a parcel containing the IED at the Secunderabad railway office using a fake PAN card. The railway officials kept the parcel on the train the same day. Two days later, it was offloaded at the Darbhanga station, where it exploded.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

Railways to train 50,000 youths under Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana

‘Dream of becoming an influencer in society’

Need for increase in mineral exploration activities in eastern States, says Centre

PM’s birthday observed as ‘Unemployment Day’

Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple facing difficult times, offerings insufficient to meet expenses: Admin to SC

IT Department widens probe against actor Sonu Sood; searches multiple premises

Applied Maths to be treated at par with Maths for admission to undergraduate courses in humanities, commerce: UGC

10 DCPs paid ₹40 crore to Deshmukh, Parab to reverse transfer order, Waze tells ED

Challenge to appointment as Delhi CP abuse of process of law, result of vendetta: Rakesh Asthana to HC

Afghanistan developments highlight radicalisation problem: Modi

TDP misleading people on State finances, says A.P. Finance Minister

U.P. govt to recover ₹7.86 crore from dismissed social welfare department clerk

Marathwada residents once fought injustice of Nizam, now handling pandemic well: CM Thackeray

Stop harassment of activists, journalists, peaceful protesters, says Human Rights Watch

Andaman & Nicobar MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma demands filling up all vacant posts in government schools

Shashi Tharoor, Revanth Reddy row reflects simmering tensions within Congress

Focus should be on maintenance practices, robust physical and cyber security: IAF chief Bhadauria

Boy ends life with father’s firearm in Bengaluru bus stand

Brinda Karat deplores removal of Valmiki tribe from website
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 17, 2021 2:18:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/nia-grills-let-terrorist-abdul-karim-tunda-over-darbhanga-railway-station-blast/article36511751.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY