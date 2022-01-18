NIA gathering details on UAE oil tanker blasts

NEW DELHI

2 Indians were killed in Abu Dhabi attack

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is gathering details on the explosion involving three petroleum tankers in Abu Dhabi on Monday in which at least three persons, including two Indian nationals, were killed.

The explosion is suspected to have been caused by a ‘drone’ attack, as claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels.

Through amendments in the National Investigation Agency Act in 2019, the agency has been empowered to investigate terror cases involving Indians and Indian interests abroad, apart from cases of cybercrime and human trafficking.

If necessary, an NIA team may contact its counterparts in the United Arab Emirates to determine the facts related to the explosion.