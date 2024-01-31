ADVERTISEMENT

NIA files two charge-sheets naming three Bangladeshi nationals in a human trafficking case

January 31, 2024 06:08 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - NEW DELHI

According to the NIA, the ‘Tamil Nadu Human Trafficking’ case accused were actively involved in creating forged Indian documents to conceal their true identity

The Hindu Bureau

The NIA filed two charge-sheets naming three Bangladeshi nationals in a case involving trafficking of persons of Rohingya and Bangladeshi origin into India. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed two charge-sheets naming three Bangladeshi nationals in a case involving trafficking of persons of Rohingya and Bangladeshi origin into India as part of a large-scale network of traffickers.

The persons arraigned in the charge-sheets are Babu S.K., Shahabuddin Hossain, and Munna.

According to the NIA, the “Tamil Nadu Human Trafficking” case accused were actively involved in creating forged Indian documents to conceal their true identity. The agency has been investigating the case since November 7, 2023.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It found that Babu S.K., in connivance with other accused, allegedly used to traffic and also receive trafficked Bangladeshi nationals. He had been wilfully facilitating their illegal stay in India without valid documents. He was also found involved in employing and exploiting the victims.

Babu S.K. had allegedly forged his birth certificate and driving licence, and had also fraudulently obtained many other Indian identity documents, including ration card, Aadhaar card, Voter ID, PAN card, and passport.

“...the other two chargesheeted accused, Shahabuddin Hossain and Munna, both hailing from Chittagong [Bangladesh], had entered India illegally in connivance with traffickers and touts”, the NIA said. They allegedly procured Aadhaar cards by submitting forged documents, besides getting other Indian identity documents.

They had also bought SIM cards and opened bank accounts with the help of the fraudulently obtained documents.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US