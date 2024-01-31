GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NIA files two charge-sheets naming three Bangladeshi nationals in a human trafficking case

According to the NIA, the ‘Tamil Nadu Human Trafficking’ case accused were actively involved in creating forged Indian documents to conceal their true identity

January 31, 2024 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
The NIA filed two charge-sheets naming three Bangladeshi nationals in a case involving trafficking of persons of Rohingya and Bangladeshi origin into India. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed two charge-sheets naming three Bangladeshi nationals in a case involving trafficking of persons of Rohingya and Bangladeshi origin into India as part of a large-scale network of traffickers.

The persons arraigned in the charge-sheets are Babu S.K., Shahabuddin Hossain, and Munna.

According to the NIA, the “Tamil Nadu Human Trafficking” case accused were actively involved in creating forged Indian documents to conceal their true identity. The agency has been investigating the case since November 7, 2023.

It found that Babu S.K., in connivance with other accused, allegedly used to traffic and also receive trafficked Bangladeshi nationals. He had been wilfully facilitating their illegal stay in India without valid documents. He was also found involved in employing and exploiting the victims.

Babu S.K. had allegedly forged his birth certificate and driving licence, and had also fraudulently obtained many other Indian identity documents, including ration card, Aadhaar card, Voter ID, PAN card, and passport.

“...the other two chargesheeted accused, Shahabuddin Hossain and Munna, both hailing from Chittagong [Bangladesh], had entered India illegally in connivance with traffickers and touts”, the NIA said. They allegedly procured Aadhaar cards by submitting forged documents, besides getting other Indian identity documents.

They had also bought SIM cards and opened bank accounts with the help of the fraudulently obtained documents.

