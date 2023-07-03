ADVERTISEMENT

NIA files supplementary charge sheet against four in 500 kg heroin seizure case

July 03, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The contraband was being smuggled from Pakistan via sea route, at Salaya port in Gujarat

The Hindu Bureau

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a sixth supplementary charge sheet against four persons in connection with the seizure of 500 kg of heroin, smuggled from Pakistan via sea route, at Salaya port in Gujarat. Two dozen accused have been arrested in the case so far, while a hunt is on for nine others.

The absconders include the wanted Italy-based and one of India’s most wanted drug traffickers Simranjeet Singh Sandhu, Pakistan-based Hajisaab, Nabi Baksh and Australia-based Tanvir Singh Bedi. Among those chargesheeted are Harminder Singh, Manjit Singh, Kuldeep Singh and Malkit Singh, all residents of Punjab.

Also Read | Heroin worth ₹350 crore seized from Pakistani boat

The NIA probe revealed that the contraband was to be further smuggled to Punjab via Delhi. The four accused were involved in smuggling, transportation, storage, purification and distribution of illicit drugs. Accused Harminder Singh and Manjit Singh had taken warehouses/residential houses on rent in Ludhiana, for storage of the smuggled drugs/heroin at the behest of Australia-based Tanvir Singh Bedi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Kuldeep Singh, along with accused Malkit Singh, had helped another accused, Sukhbir Singh, in escorting heroin/drug purification chemical-laden vehicles from Delhi, Karnal or Kurukshetra to Ludhiana and Amritsar to evade detection. A vehicle registered in the name of a gurdwara in Fatehgarh Sahib (Punjab) was used by them, said the NIA.

Also Read | NIA arrests two key accused in 3,000-kg Mundra heroin seizure case

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US