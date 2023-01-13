NIA files chargesheet against six accused in Kathua drone-drop case

January 13, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against six accused persons in connection with the seizure of a drone carrying grenades and magnetic bombs, at Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir last May.

The accused have been identified as Faisal Muneer, Habib, Mian Sohail, Muni Mohammed (deceased), Rashid and Sajjad Gul. The drone had been intercepted near Dhalli in Kathua’s Rajbagh.

The NIA probe revealed that on the directions of the alleged Pakistani handler Sajjad Gul, the others would collect, receive and transport the weapons to the terrorists operating in the Kashmir Valley, using the drones for carrying out terror activities.