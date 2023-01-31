NIA files chargesheet against man who raised funds for Islamic State

January 31, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against an alleged Islamic State operative who raised funds for the terror outfit and sent them to his handlers in Syria in the form of cryptocurrency.

The agency had suo moto registered the case on June 25 last year to probe the conspiracy by the Islamic State and its members to propagate the outfit’s ideology and collect funds from its sympathisers in India.

According to the NIA, Mohammad Mohsin Ahmad was involved in raising funds and sending the money to his Syria-based handlers through cryptocurrency channels. Originally from Patna in Bihar, he had been living at Batla House in Delhi. The agency alleged that Ahmad had also been working for the outfit’s objective to radicalise the Indian youth and recruit them.

On August 6, 2022, the NIA had conducted searches on the premises linked to Ahmad in Delhi and Bihar. He was arrested during the operation.

Crypto challenge

Terror funding using cryptocurrency has emerged a major challenge for security agencies across the world over the past few years. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has been flagging the issue from time to time, asking the member countries to adopt necessary preventive measures.

In November 2022, FATF president T. Raja Kumar had delivered a speech at the third ‘No Money for Terror’ Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing in Delhi, stating that the FATF had released its first report on the financing of Islamic State in 2015.

The scope was broadened in 2018 to include al-Qaeda and its affiliates. “Since then, we have been regularly tracking the risks associated with ISIL, AQ [al-Qaeda] and its affiliates through regular reports that are made available to all FATF Global Network members,” he said.

The FATF has been analysing the terror outfits’ new methods of generating and moving funds, such as online crowdfunding, and studying the risks of terrorist financing associated with “ethnically or racially motivated” terrorism.

“...we have recently been observing changes in the mode of financing of ISIL and AQ with the use of crypto assets. These groups have been increasingly exploiting crypto assets to raise and move funds both within the terrorist organisation itself, and more widely at regional levels - between the core group and its affiliates,” he said.

The terrorists have been specifically seeking payments in the form of crypto assets. “These individuals and groups have also engaged in overt commercial activities to raise funds. These include organising concerts, selling merchandise, whether online or through front companies, and purchasing real estate... as terrorist groups are increasingly denied access to traditional financial services..., they are shifting to more covert means of transferring and managing funds,” said the FATF chief.

“This includes using crypto assets for fundraising and money transfers - even creating their own stablecoins - and turning to alternative tailored crowdfunding platforms when they are banned from mainstream ones for violating their terms of service,” he said.

At a special meeting in October 2022, the Counter Terrorism Committee had unanimously adopted the Delhi Declaration on countering the use of such “new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes”.