NIA files chargesheet against IS module

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet against 10 people who were arrested from Delhi and Amroha in Uttar Pradesh last year for allegedly propagating the Islamic State ideology. NIA said the accused were preparing to make remote-controlled IEDs and wanted to establish the ‘IS Caliphate’ by resorting to large scale terrorist attacks in and around the National Capital Region.

The agency filed the chargesheet in a special NIA court at Patiala House in Delhi where it said “the group wanted to manufacture IEDs, to be detonated by remote-controlled devices, of more than 100 metres range.”

It said two of the accused also recorded videos that were to be published after their suicide attacks.

The accused against whom chargesheet was filed are Mufti Mohd Suhail (30) Anas Younus (21) Zubair Malik (22) Rashid Zafar Raq (24) Md. Saqib (26) Md. Absar, Said (24), Md. Gufran (25) Md. Faiz ( 25) and Naim Choudhary (22). NIA had registered the case on December 20, 2018 against Mufti Suhail and others on the allegation that he had formed an IS module with others to commit terror activities and the module was amassing weapons and explosives. “They had named this module as ‘Harkat-ul-Harb-E-Islam’ (Movement for War of Islam). This group owed its allegiance to IS and wanted to establish an IS Caliphate in India by resorting to large scale terrorist attacks in and around National Capital Region. The group carried out reconnaissance of some locations in and around NCR,” the agency said.

Searches were onducted at 17 locations on December 26 last year in Delhi and U.P and 12 pistols, 163 assorted ammunition, one improvised missile launcher, 98 mobile devices/phones, 25 kg of explosive chemicals, hardware/electronic materials including 120 alarm clocks to make IEDs, and incriminating books/material were seized from the premises of the accused persons.

The module was being guided by three IS handlers based abroad. “The module made extensive use of encrypted social media applications/chat platforms. These have been recovered from their mobile phones,” NIA said.