NIA files chargesheet against 7 from Kerala

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet against seven persons from Kerala in the Wandoor terror case before the NIA special court, Ernakulam.

The accused were identified as Shaibu Nihar, 39, of Kozhikode; Muhammad Mansoor, 35, of Malappuram; Mansoor, 42, of Kozhikode; Shahnad, 31, of Kannur; Fajid Hamsa, 36, of Kozhikode; Safeer Rahman, 39, of Ernakulam; and Mukhadis, 31, of Malappuram.

The case was originally registered against eight persons at the Wandoor police station in Malappuram invoking Sections 38 and 39 of the UA(P) Act on November 6, 2017.

Criminal conspiracy

The case was that the accused had hatched a criminal conspiracy with Hamsa, aka Taliban Hamsa, a chargesheeted accused in the IS Valapattanam case, while being in Bahrain to join the proscribed terrorist outfit Islamic State.

The NIA took over the case on June 1, 2018. Its investigation revealed that seven of the accused had either travelled or attempted to travel to IS-controlled territory in Syria to join the terror outfit.

They also collected funds to facilitate their travel, the chargesheet read.

The NIA had arrested the absconding first accused Shaibu Nihar following his deportation from Qatar.

Blue notices

Interpol blue notices had been issued against the remaining absconding accused based on non-bailable warrants issued by the NIA special court.