NIA files charge sheet against seven suspected terrorists in J&K

Police officers with arms and ammunition seized from a militant hideout during a search and cordon operation in Qasba area of Poonch recently. File photo   | Photo Credit: PTI

: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against seven alleged Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM) terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Mustafa Khan, Yaseen, Farooq, Ibrar, Javid Khan, Sher Ali and Rafiq Nai.

The agency has invoked various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act, besides the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, against them.

The case was initially registered in Poonch, following the arrest of Mohammed Mustafa Khan and alleged seizure of six hand grenades from his residence.

The NIA took over the case on March 16. It has alleged that the seven persons were part of a deep-rooted conspiracy by Pakistan-based handlers of TuM and their terror associates based in Poonch and Kuwait to execute terrorist activities and wage war against India.

Absconding accused Rafiq Nai and other handlers in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir – with assistance from Sher Ali based in Kuwait and others operating on the Indian side in Poonch – smuggled arms, ammunition, explosives and narcotics into Indian territory.

“During the course of investigation, a large cache of arms, ammunition, explosives, narcotics along with flags, posters and other incriminating material belonging to terror outfit TuM, which were hidden at different places in Poonch, were recovered,” said the NIA.


