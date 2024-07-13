GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NIA files charge sheet against 4 Maoists for attacking police personnel in Chhattisgarh

The accused — Aaytu Ram Nuruti, Manoj Kumar Hichami, Suresh Nuruti and Budhuram Padda — have been named in the charge sheet

Published - July 13, 2024 09:04 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Security personnel during an encounter with Naxalites, in Kanker district, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. Image used for representative purpose only.

Security personnel during an encounter with Naxalites, in Kanker district, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

The National Investigation Agency has filed a charge sheet against four Maoists for allegedly attacking police personnel in Chhattisgarh this year, according to a statement on July 13.

The accused — Aaytu Ram Nuruti, Manoj Kumar Hichami, Suresh Nuruti and Budhuram Padda — have been named in the charge sheet filed on July 12 before the NIA special court in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur, it said.

Investigations have revealed that all the accused, who are members of the proscribed organisation CPI (Maoist), were involved in attacking a search team of the police and other security personnel in Chhote Bethiya police station area in Kanker on January 16 this year.

The NIA took over the probe into the case in February. The federal anti-terror probe agency found that the accused were actively involved in a conspiracy to attack security forces as part of the CPI (Maoist)'s anti-India agenda.

Investigation into the case is underway as part of the NIA's larger crackdown on cadre of the proscribed CPI (Maoist), the statement said.

