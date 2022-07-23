NIA declares ₹10 lakh reward for information on Khalistan Tiger Force chief

The Hindu Bureau July 23, 2022 04:55 IST

He is accused of involvement in the conspiracy to kill a Hindu priest in Punjab’s Jalandhar

File. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

He is accused of involvement in the conspiracy to kill a Hindu priest in Punjab’s Jalandhar

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday declared a reward of ₹10 lakh for information on Canada-based Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar, accused of involvement in the conspiracy to kill a Hindu priest in Punjab’s Jalandhar. The agency alleged that Nijjar, who is currently living in Surrey, was also “promoting the secessionist and violent agenda of the Sikhs for Justice” in India. Earlier this month, the NIA had filed a charge sheet against Nijjar, Arshdeep Singh, Kamaljeet Sharma and Ram Singh. The agency said a conspiracy was hatched by Arshdeep Singh and Nijjar, both based in Canada, to disturb peace and disrupt the communal harmony in Punjab by killing the priest, Kamaldeep Sharma, in Jalandhar’s Bhar Singh Pura village. “The arrested accused Kamaljeet Sharma and Ram Singh aka Sona had shot at the victim Kamaldeep Sharma...,” the agency had said.



Our code of editorial values