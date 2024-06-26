ADVERTISEMENT

NIA declares ₹10 lakh reward each on two accused in Punjab VHP leader’s murder case

Published - June 26, 2024 04:57 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Nangal VHP chief was shot by two scooter-borne assailants when he was at his shop.

The Hindu Bureau

The NIA declared ₹10 lakh cash reward each for the arrest of two persons accused of being involved in the murder of VHP leader Vikas Prabhakar. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday declared ₹10 lakh cash reward each for the arrest of two persons accused of being involved in the murder of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vikas Prabhakar in Punjab’s Nangal on April 13, 2024.

The agency has identified the accused as Harjit Singh aka Laddi, son of Kuldip Singh and resident of Garpadhana village in the Aur area of Nawanshahr (Punjab), and Kulbeer Singh aka Sidhu, son of Sukhvinder Singh and resident of Yamuna Nagar in Jagadhari (Haryana).

The NIA registered the case under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Arms Act on May 9.

The Nangal VHP chief was shot by two scooter-borne assailants when he was at his shop. The police initially registered the case and had arrested two persons named Mandeep Kumar aka Mangi and Surinder Kumar aka Rikka, and allegedly seized two .32 bore pistols along with 16 live cartridges.

