GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NIA declares ₹10 lakh reward each on two accused in Punjab VHP leader’s murder case

The Nangal VHP chief was shot by two scooter-borne assailants when he was at his shop.

Published - June 26, 2024 04:57 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
The NIA declared ₹10 lakh cash reward each for the arrest of two persons accused of being involved in the murder of VHP leader Vikas Prabhakar.

The NIA declared ₹10 lakh cash reward each for the arrest of two persons accused of being involved in the murder of VHP leader Vikas Prabhakar. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday declared ₹10 lakh cash reward each for the arrest of two persons accused of being involved in the murder of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vikas Prabhakar in Punjab’s Nangal on April 13, 2024.

The agency has identified the accused as Harjit Singh aka Laddi, son of Kuldip Singh and resident of Garpadhana village in the Aur area of Nawanshahr (Punjab), and Kulbeer Singh aka Sidhu, son of Sukhvinder Singh and resident of Yamuna Nagar in Jagadhari (Haryana).

The NIA registered the case under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Arms Act on May 9.

The Nangal VHP chief was shot by two scooter-borne assailants when he was at his shop. The police initially registered the case and had arrested two persons named Mandeep Kumar aka Mangi and Surinder Kumar aka Rikka, and allegedly seized two .32 bore pistols along with 16 live cartridges.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.