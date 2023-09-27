NIA cracks down on terror-gangster network in 6 States, one detained

September 27, 2023 11:28 am | Updated 11:28 am IST - New Dehi

The National Investigating Agency on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, conducted raids at 51 locations in six states in connection with the crackdown on a terror-gangster network operating in India and Canada, officials said.

Also read: NIA declares ₹10 lakh reward for information on terrorists linked to Babbar Khalsa International

"The NIA is conducting raids at 51 locations across 6 states in 3 cases related to associates of Lawrence, Bambiha and Arsh Dalla gangs," an official of the National Investigative Agency (NIA) said.

An associate of the Arsh Dalla gang has been detained during the raids, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

While gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is in jail, gangster-turned-terrorist Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla is based in Canada and Davinder Bambiha was killed in an encounter with Punjab Police in 2016.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.