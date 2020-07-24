NIA court rejects Anand Teltumbde’s default bail plea

A Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Friday rejected the default bail plea filed by Anand Teltumbde, accused in the Bhima Koregoan case.
On July 13, the 91st day of his arrest, Mr. Teltumbde filed for default bail under Section 167 (2) (ninety days, where the investigation relates to an offence punishable with death, imprisonment for life or imprisonment for a term of not less than ten years) of the Cr.PC through advocate R. Sathyanarayanan.
He sought release on statutory bail as the charge sheet has not been filed within 90 days as per Section 43 (D) (modified application of certain provisions of the Code) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Mr. Teltumbde challenged the order passed by the special NIA court on July 12 granting extension of time to file charge sheet by another 90 days.
Special Judge D.E. Kothalikar rejected the application and said, “As on today the fact remains that the period of detention of the accused has already been authorised by invoking Section 43 (D) of the UAPA. In view of this it cannot be said that the right is accrued in favour of the accused for release of bail under Section 167 (2) of Cr.PC.”
Mr. Teltumbde was arrested on April 14 and initially taken into NIA custody. He is now lodged in the Taloja Central jail. He has been the managing director and CEO of Petronet India Ltd.
