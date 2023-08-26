NIA court orders confiscation of property of absconding pro-Khalistan “terrorist”

August 26, 2023 03:27 am | Updated August 25, 2023 11:47 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court has ordered the confiscation of property belonging to absconding alleged pro-Khalistan terrorist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias Landa in Kirian village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district.

The “gangster-turned-terrorist”, who is said to be living in Canada since 2017, is the mastermind behind several terror attacks in India, including the 2022 rocket-propelled grenade attacks on the Punjab police intelligence headquarters and the Sarhali police station in Punjab, the agency alleged on Friday.

The accused was earlier declared a proclaimed offender on July 27.

Mr. Sandhu was chargesheeted by the NIA on July 22, following investigations into his antecedents, which also include allegedly planning the conspiracy to kill Punjab police Sub-Inspector Dilbagh Singh in August 2022.

‘Gangster-turned-terrorist’

“Initially involved in criminal and gangster related activities, Landa has been continuing his anti-India activities from Canada. He has been working for Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and its Pakistan-based gangster-turned terrorist operative Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda,” the agency said.

The NIA is probing the terror activities of chiefs and members of proscribed pro-Khalistan terrorist organisations, such as the BKI, Khalistan Liberation Force and International Sikh Youth Federation. It registered a suo moto case in this regard on August 20, 2022.

According to the agency, Mr. Sandhu and other foreign-based pro-Khalistan terrorists have been found to be engaged in the smuggling of terrorist hardware, including arms, ammunition, explosives, and custom-made ready-to-use improvised explosive devices, along with other types of contraband, including drugs, from across the border.

