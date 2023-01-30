ADVERTISEMENT

NIA court awards death sentence to Murtaza Abbasi in Gorakhnath temple attack case

January 30, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - Lucknow

He was arrested last April in connection with an attack on security personnel deployed outside the Gorakhnath temple in 2022.

The Hindu Bureau

Murtaza Abbasi, accused of attacking policmen outside the Gorakhnath temple, being presented in a court by police, in Gorakhpur. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Lucknow on Monday awarded a death sentence to Murtaza Abbasi, who was arrested last April in connection with an attack on security personnel deployed outside the Gorakhnath temple in 2022. Special judge Vivekanand Sharan Tripathi convicted Mr. Abbasi under Section 121 (Waging or attempting to wage war against the Government of India) and Section 307 (Attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Mr. Abbasi, a chemical engineer by training, is a resident of Gorakhpur’s Civil Lines area and worked with two prominent companies. His family members said he was going through mental health issues since 2017 and was under treatment. The Uttar Pradesh police and the ATS, who investigated the issue, said that Mr. Abbasi had sworn allegiance to the terror organisation Ansar-ul-Tauheed in 2013; the organisation later merged with IS in 2014.

The head priest (Mahant) of Gorakhnath Temple is Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US