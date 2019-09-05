NIA constable steals fake notes, held

A constable of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and a casual staff were arrested for allegedly stealing fake Indian currency notes with a face value of ₹1.5 crore from the agency’s high security strongroom at its headquarters on Lodhi road in South Delhi.

The case is shrouded in mystery on how the suspects gained entry to the strongroom which has multiple layers of security, including biometric access control and CCTV cameras.

An official said the suspects tried to enter through the air conditioning duct.

A senior NIA official claimed the suspects, identified as Constable Sunil Kumar and pantry staff Ashok Kumar, mistook the fake notes for genuine ones.

A senior Home Ministry official said they were seized of the matter and the stolen property was recovered from the suspects.