NIA conducts searches in narco-terror case

New Delhi

07 January 2021 23:20 IST

Five locations in Jammu and one in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district searched.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at five locations in Jammu and one location in Punjab's Tarn Taran district on Thursday.

The narco-terror case is related to the seizure of about 61 kilograms of heroin, along with arms and ammunitions, on September 20 last year along the International Border at Arnia in Jammu.

NIA said the accused hatched a conspiracy to carry out anti-national and unlawful activities and to help terrorist organisations such as Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) by collecting funds and channelising the proceeds of drugs for furthering their activities.

The case was initially registered by the local police in September in connection with unprovoked firing at a police patrolling party and was re-registered by the NIA on November 26.

“The searches were conducted at the residences of six accused persons, namely Jasraj Singh, Sham Lal, Bishan Dass, Ajeet Kumar, Gurbaksh Singh and Gurpartap Singh,” NIA said in a statement.

Gurpratap Singh, a resident of Tarn-Taran district, is the kingpin of this module, it claimed.

“In the second week of September, 2020, Gurpratap Singh had received 10 kg of heroin from Pakistan-based handlers through his associates. The consignment in the instant case was also intended to be received by Gurpratap Singh to fund the activities of BKI in Punjab,” NIA said.

The agency seized digital devices and other incriminating documents having financial details and accounts numbers for further scrutiny and analysis.