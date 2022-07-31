NIA conducts searches in Maharashtra’s Nanded, Kolhapur in connection with ISIS activities

A view of National Investigation Agency (NIA), in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on July 31 conducted searches in Nanded and Kolhapur in Maharashtra in a case pertaining to ISIS activities, the agency said.

The searches have led to the seizure of incriminating documents/material, the NIA said in a statement.

The case was registered by NIA last month.