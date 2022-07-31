NIA conducts searches in Maharashtra’s Nanded, Kolhapur in connection with ISIS activities
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on July 31 conducted searches in Nanded and Kolhapur in Maharashtra in a case pertaining to ISIS activities, the agency said.
The searches have led to the seizure of incriminating documents/material, the NIA said in a statement.
The case was registered by NIA last month.
