India

NIA conducts searches in Maharashtra, Gujarat, M.P. and other States in connection with ISIS activities

A view of National Investigation Agency (NIA), in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma
PTI Mumbai July 31, 2022 13:38 IST
Updated: July 31, 2022 15:44 IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on July 31 conducted searches in Nanded and Kolhapur in Maharashtra in a case pertaining to ISIS activities, the agency said.

The searches have led to the seizure of incriminating documents/material, the NIA said in a statement.

Apart from Maharashtra, searches are being conducted in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and some other States, the NIA said in its release.

The agency also conducted searches in Bhopal and Raisen districts of Madhya Pradesh

In Gujarat, the searches were carried out in Bharuch, Surat, Navsari and Ahmedabad districts, and incriminating documents/material were recovered during the action, the NIA said.The Gujarat ATS said three persons were being questioned. “But there is nothing more to disclose as of now,” the ATS said in a statement.

The searches were carried out in a suo-motu case registered by the agency on June 25 under sections 153A and 153B of Indian Penal Code (IPC), and sections 18, 18B, 38, 39 and 40 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, it said. The case was registered by the NIA last month.

