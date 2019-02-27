NIA conducts searches in Kashmir

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday carried out searches at 11 locations in south Kashmir in connection with cases related to the February 14 terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama and funding of separatists and terror groups, according to an official statement.

The houses of Mudassir Ahmad Khan and Sajjad Bhat, members of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and key accused in the terror attack in Pulwama, were searched, the NIA statement said.

Also, the residences of active overground workers of the Jaish in Tral, Awantipora and Pulwama areas were searched.

The probe agency said the houses of three separatist leaders from south Kashmir — Mohd. Shaban Dar, Shawkat Maulvi and Yasmine Raza — were also searched in connection with a terror funding case.

Documents related to terror funding, coded messages and Jihadi literature have been seized, the agency said. NIA teams also recovered a large number of incriminating documents, it added.

The Kashmir Valley observed a shutdown over the NIA raids on separatist leaders. A strike call was issued by the separatist leaders.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, whose house was searched by the NIA on Tuesday, was disallowed a press conference on Wednesday.

“The NIA confiscated my laptop and phones, hard drives from my office computers, press releases on Hurriyat and Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid letterheads, records of Kashmiri students studying in Pakistan medical colleges that Hurriyat recommends. Later, in the NIA press release, they have used word incriminating evidence, which is a matter of concern,” said the Mirwaiz.

“As I was not given a seizure memo any mischief can be done,” he added.

The Mirwaiz said the use of term “a high-tech internet communication” by the NIA was a simple internet lease line. “The word recovered is part of the propaganda to give an impression as if it was something hidden that has been discovered,” he added.

(With inputs from Peerzada Ashiq)