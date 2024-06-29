ADVERTISEMENT

NIA conducts searches in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan in Laos fake call-centre case

Published - June 29, 2024 12:47 am IST - NEW DELHI

Devesh K Pandey
Devesh K. Pandey

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday searched multiple locations in Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan to identify people involved in the Laos human trafficking and cyber fraud case.

“Five locations in the three States were subjected to thorough searches by the NIA teams as part of the agency’s crackdown on individuals/travel agents involved in the trafficking of vulnerable youth from India to the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone in Laos,” said the NIA

The locations covered during the operation were premises associated with the aides and offices of the key accused, Balwant alias Bobby Kataria. The suspects were allegedly handling the victims in trafficking, and also managing their logistics and recruitment to a company indulging in cyber fraud in Laos.

The human trafficking syndicate under the scanner was operating from Gurugram and other regions within and outside India. The case was initially registered by the Gurugram police and taken over by the NIA earlier this month.

The main accused, Bobby Kataria, is the owner of MBK Global Visa Private Limited in Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan. His alleged accomplices were instrumental in luring the youth with the promise of lucrative jobs in other countries.

The victims proficient in English were approached through social media channels and fraudulently sent to Laos, where they were forced to work in fake call centres. They were physically abused and their travel documents taken away if they refused to cooperate.

