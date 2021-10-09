NIA conducts searches in Mundra Port heroin seizure case

Premises of accused persons and suspects in Chennai, Coimbatore and Vijayawada searched

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted searches at multiple locations in connection with the 3,000-kg heroin seizure at the Mundra Port in Gujarat last month.

The searches were carried out in the premises of the accused persons and suspects in Chennai, Coimbatore and Vijayawada, who were involved in the smuggling of the contraband under the guise of importing semi-processed talc stones from Kandahar in Afghanistan via Bandar Abbas Port in Iran.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had seized the consignment and arrested 10 persons, including six Afghan nationals and a Uzbek national, during its probe into the international drug trafficking racket.

The Ministry of Home Affairs later transferred the case to the NIA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.