NIA conducts raids in T.N., Puducherry over terror funding

The Hindu Bureau June 09, 2022 09:36 IST

The action comes on information shared by suspects who were arrested earlier.

A view of National Investigation Agency (NIA), in New Delhi. File photo | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Special teams of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday, June 9, 2022, launched searches at suspected locations at two places in Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry in connection with the raising of funds for a banned organisation. Also Read NIA questions two more in TN over Islamic State module case Acting on intelligence and information shared by suspects already arrested in the case relating to campaigning and raising of funds for the terror outfit Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), the NIA teams commenced searches at Chennai, Mayiladuthurai and Karaikal, sources in the agency said.



