NIA conducts raids in T.N., Puducherry over terror funding
The action comes on information shared by suspects who were arrested earlier.
Special teams of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday, June 9, 2022, launched searches at suspected locations at two places in Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry in connection with the raising of funds for a banned organisation.
Acting on intelligence and information shared by suspects already arrested in the case relating to campaigning and raising of funds for the terror outfit Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), the NIA teams commenced searches at Chennai, Mayiladuthurai and Karaikal, sources in the agency said.
