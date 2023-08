August 18, 2023 09:39 am | Updated 09:39 am IST - Srinagar

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday, August 18, 2023 carried out a raid in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir in a terror-related case, officials said.

The raid is going on in the house of Mohammad Yousuf Wani, resident of Chotigam area of Shopian district in south Kashmir, the officials said.

They said Wani is a farmer by occupation.