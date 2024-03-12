NIA conducts raids in four States in terrorist-gangster nexus case

March 12, 2024 09:01 am | Updated 09:29 am IST - New Delhi

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 conducted searches at 30 locations across four States of Punjab , Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chandigarh in terrorist-gangster nexus case.

An NIA spokesperson had earlier said that as part of its efforts to disrupt and dismantle such terror and mafia networks and their support infrastructure, the NIA has adopted several targeted strategies in recent months, including attachment and seizure of properties derived from “proceeds of terrorism”.

Earlier in February this year, the NIA conducted searches at multiple locations across Punjab and Rajasthan as part of the probe against pro-Khalistan elements and organised criminal syndicates.

The NIA is probing the activities of various proscribed terrorist organisations and criminal gangs based in India and abroad.

More details are expected.

(With inputs from PTI)

