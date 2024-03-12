ADVERTISEMENT

NIA conducts raids in four States in terrorist-gangster nexus case

March 12, 2024 09:01 am | Updated 09:29 am IST - New Delhi

Raids were conducted in Punjab , Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chandigarh.

The Hindu Bureau

A view of National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. File photo | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 conducted searches at  30 locations across four States of Punjab , Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chandigarh in terrorist-gangster nexus case.

An NIA spokesperson had earlier said that as part of its efforts to disrupt and dismantle such terror and mafia networks and their support infrastructure, the NIA has adopted several targeted strategies in recent months, including attachment and seizure of properties derived from “proceeds of terrorism”.

Earlier in February this year, the NIA conducted searches at multiple locations across Punjab and Rajasthan as part of the probe against pro-Khalistan elements and organised criminal syndicates.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The NIA is probing the activities of various proscribed terrorist organisations and criminal gangs based in India and abroad.

More details are expected.

(With inputs from PTI)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US