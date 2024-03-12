NIA conducts raids in four States in terrorist-gangster nexus case

March 12, 2024 09:01 am | Updated 09:01 am IST - New Delhi

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 conducted searches at 30 locations across four States of Punjab , Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chandigarh in terrorist-gangster nexus case.

Among the earlier cases included an organised crime syndicate being run on the alleged directions of Lawrence Bishnoi and his associates, including Goldy Brar, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Earlier in February this year, the NIA conducted searches at multiple locations across Punjab and Rajasthan as part of the probe against pro-Khalistan elements and organised criminal syndicates.

The NIA is probing the activities of various proscribed terrorist organisations and criminal gangs based in India and abroad.

More details are expected.