NIA conducts raids in 3 States to probe nexus between terrorists, gangsters, drug smugglers

The NIA raids were carried out in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh at 50 places, including residences of noted gangsters

PTI New Delhi
October 18, 2022 12:13 IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out raids in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in connection with a case registered to probe the "emerging nexus" between terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers.

The raids were carried out at 50 places which covered residences of noted gangsters, officials said.

The NIA had registered the case on August 26 after it identified some of the "most desperate gang leaders and their associates based in India and abroad" who were spearheading and carrying out terror and criminal activities.

On September 12, the agency had conducted raids in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi after taking over cases from the Delhi Police. Those covered under the raids also included gangsters involved in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Six pistols, a revolver and a shotgun were seized along with ammunition during those raids besides drugs, cash, incriminating documents, digital devices, details of benami property and threat letters.

Many gang leaders and members, who fled from India, are operating from foreign countries, including Pakistan, Canada, Malaysia and Australia, the officials said.

