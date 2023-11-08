ADVERTISEMENT

NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Jammu & Kashmir; Myanmar national detained

November 08, 2023 10:56 am | Updated 10:56 am IST - Jammu

“The raids were restricted to slums housing Myanmar immigrants and were conducted in connection with a case related to violation of the Passports Act and human trafficking,” the official said.

PTI

A view of National Investigation Agency, in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

“The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on November 8 detained a Rohingya Muslim from Myanmar during its raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir,” an official said.

“The raids were restricted to slums housing Myanmar immigrants and were conducted in connection with a case related to violation of the Passports Act and human trafficking,” the official said.

“Zaffar Alam was arrested from his temporary residence in the Bathindi area of Jammu around 2 a.m.,” the official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US