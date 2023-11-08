NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Jammu & Kashmir; Myanmar national detained

November 08, 2023 10:56 am | Updated 10:56 am IST - Jammu

“The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on November 8 detained a Rohingya Muslim from Myanmar during its raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir,” an official said.

“The raids were restricted to slums housing Myanmar immigrants and were conducted in connection with a case related to violation of the Passports Act and human trafficking,” the official said.

“Zaffar Alam was arrested from his temporary residence in the Bathindi area of Jammu around 2 a.m.,” the official said.