HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Jammu & Kashmir; Myanmar national detained

“The raids were restricted to slums housing Myanmar immigrants and were conducted in connection with a case related to violation of the Passports Act and human trafficking,” the official said.

November 08, 2023 10:56 am | Updated 10:56 am IST - Jammu

PTI
A view of National Investigation Agency, in New Delhi. File

A view of National Investigation Agency, in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

“The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on November 8 detained a Rohingya Muslim from Myanmar during its raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir,” an official said.

“The raids were restricted to slums housing Myanmar immigrants and were conducted in connection with a case related to violation of the Passports Act and human trafficking,” the official said.

“Zaffar Alam was arrested from his temporary residence in the Bathindi area of Jammu around 2 a.m.,” the official said.

Related Topics

Myanmar / state politics / politics / politics (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.