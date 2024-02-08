ADVERTISEMENT

NIA conducts raids across four States in CPI (Maoist) case

February 08, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The NIA teams searched the premises of the accused and suspects at six locations, leading to the seizure of documents and books related to the banned outfit

The Hindu Bureau

The NIA teams searched the premises of the accused and suspects at six places, including two in Hyderabad, and one each in Thane, Chennai, Mallapuram, and Palakkad. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday raided multiple locations across Telangana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala in a case involving an alleged top CPI (Maoist) leader.

The NIA teams searched the premises of the accused and suspects at six places, including two in Hyderabad, and one each in Thane, Chennai, Mallapuram, and Palakkad, leading to the seizure of documents and books related to the banned outfit. Six mobiles with SIM cards and over ₹1.37 lakh in cash.

“The case was originally registered by Cyberabad (Telangana) police following the arrest of Sanjay Deepak Rao, a Central Committee Member of CPI (Maoist). The police had also seized a revolver with live rounds, forged Aadhaar cards, ₹47,280 in cash and other materials from his possession,” the agency said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The NIA, which took over the case in January 2024, purportedly found the accused was actively working for the proscribed organisation in the tri-junction area of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. “Under his directions, other frontline members of CPI (Maoist) were operating in the urban areas of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala to promote the activities of the outfit,” it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

law enforcement

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US