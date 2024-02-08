GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NIA conducts raids across four States in CPI (Maoist) case

The NIA teams searched the premises of the accused and suspects at six locations, leading to the seizure of documents and books related to the banned outfit

February 08, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
The NIA teams searched the premises of the accused and suspects at six places, including two in Hyderabad, and one each in Thane, Chennai, Mallapuram, and Palakkad. File

The NIA teams searched the premises of the accused and suspects at six places, including two in Hyderabad, and one each in Thane, Chennai, Mallapuram, and Palakkad. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday raided multiple locations across Telangana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala in a case involving an alleged top CPI (Maoist) leader.

The NIA teams searched the premises of the accused and suspects at six places, including two in Hyderabad, and one each in Thane, Chennai, Mallapuram, and Palakkad, leading to the seizure of documents and books related to the banned outfit. Six mobiles with SIM cards and over ₹1.37 lakh in cash.

“The case was originally registered by Cyberabad (Telangana) police following the arrest of Sanjay Deepak Rao, a Central Committee Member of CPI (Maoist). The police had also seized a revolver with live rounds, forged Aadhaar cards, ₹47,280 in cash and other materials from his possession,” the agency said.

The NIA, which took over the case in January 2024, purportedly found the accused was actively working for the proscribed organisation in the tri-junction area of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. “Under his directions, other frontline members of CPI (Maoist) were operating in the urban areas of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala to promote the activities of the outfit,” it said.

Related Topics

law enforcement

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.