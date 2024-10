“The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday (October 5, 2024) conducted searches at 22 locations across states as part of its probe against Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists’ outfit,” officials said.

“Searches were underway in Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra , Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and Delhi,” they said.

