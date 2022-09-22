NIA’s ‘largest-ever investigation’ against terror-funding suspects under way, nearly 100 detained in 10 States

According to NIA officials, nearly 100 activists and top leaders of the People’s Front of India (PFI) have been detained so far in the raids which are taking place in 10 States

PTI New Delhi
September 22, 2022 08:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A view of National Investigation Agency (NIA) office in New Delhi | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The National Investigation Agency and the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday carried out nationwide raids against terror funding suspects and detained nearly 100 PFI activists for allegedly supporting terrorists, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The raids, taking place mainly in south India, was termed by the NIA as the “largest-ever” investigation process “till date”.

The NIA said the searches are taking place at the premises of people allegedly involved in terror funding, organising training camps, and radicalising people to join proscribed organisations.

According to the officials, nearly 100 activists, including the top leaders of the People’s Front of India (PFI), have been detained so far in the raids which are taking place in 10 States.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The PFI, in a statement, said the “raids are taking place at the homes of its national, state and local leaders. The state committee office is also being raided”.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“We strongly protest the fascist regime’s moves to use agencies to silence dissenting voices,” the PFI said. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
terrorism (crime)
investigation

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app